To all free nations and states

We are with a pure conscience would like to ask all of you one question.How can a mass corrupted family monarchy ( corruption in education ) with two sisters ( Melahet İbrahimgizi who is a member of Azerbaijan Parliament – Metaner Cabbarli who is a director of corrupted high school in Baku,Azerbaijan ) can cover all their corruption activities with the name of European Universities?

Details;

Son uç ildə məktəbin məzunlarından Çexiyada, İsveçrədə Avropa Universitetində, Türkiyə Orta Doğu Texniki Universitetində, Dokuz Eylul Universitetində, Bahçeşehir Universitetində, Kültür Universitetində, Spartada, Kipr universitetlərində təhsil alırlar.

Graduates of the school in the last three years, the Czech Republic, the European University in Switzerland, Turkey and the Middle East Technical University, Dokuz Eylul University, Bahcesehir University, University of Culture, Spartada, study at universities in Cyprus.

We are fighting for freedom of speech and non corrupted education under death threats and with limited opprtunity and chances.We may get killed or even mysteriously disappeared but we want to see a clean education and freedom of speech.

Thank you for your time,

Fighters for freedom of speech and clean education